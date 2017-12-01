The AUD/USD was under pressure for a fourth session on Thursday as investors continued to react to the divergence between the hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the Dovish Reserve Bank of Australia. The U.S. Dollar was also helped by strong economic data and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bearish Under .7575, Bullish Over .7588 - December 1, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD capped below 5-DMA, on track to test trendline at 0.7535, stay short - December 1, 2017
- AUD/USD Annotated Chart: November 2017 - December 1, 2017