The short-covering rally in the Australian Dollar continued for a fourth session on Friday as traders continue to alleviate the grossly oversold trading conditions. Traders started easing up on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Big Decision for Short-Sellers at .6880 to .6927 - September 8, 2019
- AUD/USD Outlook: the price is currently consolidating gains above the 0.6800 support - September 7, 2019
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian dollar rallies for the week - September 6, 2019