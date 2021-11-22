AUD/USD Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis. The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through .7227 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A m …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Buyers Defending .7226 as US Holiday Week Begins with Below Average Volume - November 22, 2021
- Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar, Treasuries, RBA, Fed. Is AUD/USD Sidelined? - November 22, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bears Still in Control For Now - November 22, 2021