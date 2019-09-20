AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Counter-Trend Bounce Following Test of .6791 to .6767 Retracement Zone

The Australian Dollar is trading higher on Friday. The price action suggests profit-taking and position-squaring ahead of the weekend since there were no major changes in the fundamentals overnight.
