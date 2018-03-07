Based on Wednesday’s close at .7824 and the earlier price action, the direction of the AUD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major 50% level at .7818. The Australian Dollar is trading a little better against the U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Counter-Trend Buyers Shifting Momentum to Upside
Based on Wednesday’s close at .7824 and the earlier price action, the direction of the AUD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the major 50% level at .7818. The Australian Dollar is trading a little better against the U.S …