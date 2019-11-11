The news also offset the optimism being generated by the progress of the trade talks between the United States and China. On Friday, the AUD/USD settled at .6859, down 0.0040 or -0.58%. The Aussie was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Consolidating losses, bearish below 0.6840 - November 11, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downside Momentum Traders Targeting .6809 to .6800 - November 11, 2019
- AUD/USD looks to end day modestly lower near 0.6850 - November 11, 2019