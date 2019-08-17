AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Establishing Support at .6749 Minor Pivot

The Australian Dollar is trading slightly better on Friday, but the range has been limited by low volume and the lack of fresh news. The Aussie is also slightly lower for the week. Supporting the …
