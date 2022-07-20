The rally is being powered by the Minutes of the RBA’s July policy meeting which showed board members favor further tightening to curb inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Firm after RBA’s Lowe Suggests Rates Could Double from Current Low Levels - July 20, 2022
- AUD/USD flirts with monthly high, sits above 0.6900 amid subdued USD demand - July 20, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD breaks above 21-EMA, hawkish RBA minutes and sustained USD selling aid upside - July 20, 2022