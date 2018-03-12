The Australian Dollar settled higher last week while posting an inside move. The price action suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. The Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged and economic data was mixed. Increased demand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Can AUD/USD bulls break-out or bears resume on failure swings at channel resistance? Trade boundary binaries and short hedge - March 12, 2018
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Gann Angle Support .7781, Resistance .7855 - March 12, 2018
- AUD/USD looks poised to make another run at 0.7900 again - March 12, 2018