It also indicates investors are reducing the chances of a near-term rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). At 06:59 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .7041, up 0.0023 or +0.32%. The main trend is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Grinding Toward .7082 Objective - January 1, 2020
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Surges, but Rally Looks Overdone - December 31, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6995 Set Today’s Tone - December 31, 2019