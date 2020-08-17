The direction of the AUD/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor 50% level at .7176 and the Fibonacci level at .7192.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Looking for Catalyst; Strengthens Over .7192, Weakens Under .7176 - August 17, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA’s Lowe Favors Lower Aussie, but Taking No Action - August 17, 2020
- AUD/USD carries Friday’s gains below 0.7200 amid mixed clues - August 16, 2020