The Australian Dollar is edging higher early Monday just shortly below last week’s high. Increased demand for higher risk assets continues to drive the short-covering rally that began on September 3.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Looking for Sellers to Return on Test of .6880 to .6927 - September 9, 2019
- AUD/USD pops and drops after Aussie Home Loans data - September 8, 2019
- AUDUSD Rebound Unfazed by Dismal China Trade Balance as PBOC Cuts RRR - September 8, 2019