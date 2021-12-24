On Thursday, the AUD/USD settled at .7243, up 0.0028 or +0.39%. The Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF settled at $71.86, up $0.23 or +0.32%. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Main Trend Up with Enough Momentum to Challenge .7275 – .7341 - December 24, 2021
- Elton John Hosts ‘Ultimate Zoom’ Call With ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Collaborators - December 24, 2021
- AUD/USD pulled back towards 0.7220s amid thin liquidity conditions on Christmas eve - December 24, 2021