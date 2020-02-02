AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – March 2009 Bottom at .6285 is on the Radar

Last week, the AUD/USD settled at .6687, down 0.0036 or -0.53%. On Friday, the markets grew more concerned about the economic damage of the new coronavirus that has spread from China to around 20 …
