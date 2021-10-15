AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold .7379 to Sustain Upside Momentum with .7499 Next Target

On Thursday, the AUD/USD settled at .7416, up 0.0036 or 0.49%. The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through .7427 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through …
