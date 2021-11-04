AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – New Sellers Waiting at .7484 – .7499

On Monday, the AUD/USD settled at .7449, up 0.0022 or +0.29%. Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) abandoned its short-term yield target and dropped its expectation of …
