The near-term direction of the AUD/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the long-term retracement zone at .7499 to .7379.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Next Big Challenge for Traders .7499-.7379 Long-Term Retracement Zone - June 17, 2021
- AUD/USD steadies around 0.7550, looks to close third straight day in the red - June 17, 2021
- Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, & Tyler, The Creator To Headline Day N Vegas Festival - June 17, 2021