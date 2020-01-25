AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Pair of Main Bottoms at .6800 and .6754 Next Downside Targets

On Friday, the AUD/USD settled at .6826, down 0.0022 or -0.32%. We’re looking for a lower opening on Monday with the Aussie closing at its lowest level in over a month Friday. At this time, the …
