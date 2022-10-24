At 01:49 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .6364, down 0.0010 or -0.15%. On Friday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $63.17, up $1.04 or +1.67%. In economic news, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Pressured by Disappointing Purchasing Managers’ Data - October 23, 2022
- AUD/USD Eyes Chinese GDP After Dow Jones Surged Amid Risk-On Move - October 23, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls have stepped into the bear’s lair - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post