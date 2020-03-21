Analysts warned, however, it was too early to call an end to the rout that saw a global scramble for the U.S. Dollar throughout the week. On Friday, the AUD/USD settled at .5803, up 0.0060 or +1.04%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Primary Upside Target is Short-Term Retracement Zone at .6098 – .6236 - March 21, 2020
- AUDUSD declines 4.6% to 0.5510, weakest since 2002 -BBG - March 21, 2020
- AUD/USD - March 20, 2020