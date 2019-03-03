The Australian Dollar finished lower last week, pressured by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields. However, losses were dampened by the hope of a trade deal between the United States and China. Better-than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Set Up for Test of Weekly Chart Target at .7030 to .6967 - March 3, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: March 2019 - March 2, 2019
- AUDUSD Head and Shoulders Formation - March 1, 2019