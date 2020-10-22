The early price action suggests the direction of the AUD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7095.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Short-Covering Upside Target Zone Remains .7132 – .7158 - October 22, 2020
- AUD/USD holding first support at 7075/70 - October 22, 2020
- AUD/USD traded with modest losses near 0.7100 mark, lacks follow-through - October 22, 2020