We’re seeing some position-squaring ahead of Tuesday’s slew of economic data from China and the release of the RBA’s monetary policy meeting minutes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Stable Trade as US. Dollar Strength Eases - October 17, 2022
- AUD/USD sticks to modest gains above 0.6200 amid softer USD, not out of the woods yet - October 17, 2022
- Australia, NZ dlrs catch a breather after plunge as bearish pressure builds - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post