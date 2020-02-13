Australia has extensive ties with China, with trade in commodities, tourism and education especially vulnerable to disruption from the virus. At 07:52 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .6721, down 0.0016 or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6744, Weakens Under .6702 - February 13, 2020
- AUD/USD flirting with session lows, just above 0.6700 mark - February 13, 2020
- AUD/USD nears five-day high around 0.6740 with eyes on RBA’s Lowe - February 12, 2020