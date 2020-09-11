AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7275, Weakens Under .7242

The direction of the AUD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at .7275 and the Fibonacci level at .7242.
