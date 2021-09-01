Also capping gains are worries about China’s slowing economic growth. China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August as coronavirus-related restrictions and high raw material prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7304, Weakens Under .7266 - September 1, 2021
- AUD/USD could still visit 0.7360 – UOB - September 1, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate below 0.7320 inside a symmetrical triangle - September 1, 2021