The move by the RBA may be necessary to soften the impact of the decline. Last week, the AUD/USD settled at .6506, down 0.0121 or -1.83%. Policymakers will meet on Tuesday, a day ahead of the release …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strong Downside Momentum as Aussie Nears Long-Term Target at .6008
The move by the RBA may be necessary to soften the impact of the decline. Last week, the AUD/USD settled at .6506, down 0.0121 or -1.83%. Policymakers will meet on Tuesday, a day ahead of the release …