At 20:31 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .6785, down 0.0017 or -0.25%. The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through .6770 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. The Forex …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Key Retracement Zone at .6801 to .6770 - November 21, 2019
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Chart Strengthens Over .7914, Weakens Under .6871 - November 21, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bias turns bearish with 0.6770 as key support - November 21, 2019