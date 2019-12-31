China’s official Purchasing Managers index was 50.2, a tick above the 50.1 forecast and exactly the same as November’s reading. At 08:36 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .7006, up 0.0011 or +0.16%. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6995 Set Today’s Tone - December 31, 2019
- AUD/USD reaches new five-month highs amid optimism, ignoring overbought conditions - December 31, 2019
- Top Trade Idea 2020: Short AUD/USD, Ranging USD/CAD - December 31, 2019