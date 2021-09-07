AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7437 Sets the Tone Ahead of RBA Policy Decision

The Australian Dollar is edging higher early Tuesday shortly before a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision, due to be released at 04:30 GMT. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect …
