AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to Weekly Mid-Point at .6583 Sets Late Session Tone

Mining dropped -2.7%. Equipment, plant and machinery rose 0.8%. Manufacturing dropped -10.1% and other selected industries fell -1.9%. At 08:53 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .6572, up 0.0027 or +0.42%.
