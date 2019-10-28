Since the Reserve Bank of Australia cut on October 1, it is expected to leave its benchmark unchanged at its November meeting. At 08:15 GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .6821, unchanged. AUD/USD traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Traders Respecting Fib Level at .6809, but Key Support Cluster is .6804 to .6803 - October 28, 2019
- AUD/USD moves sideways above 0.68 ahead of week’s key macro events - October 28, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: moving in narrow channel - October 28, 2019