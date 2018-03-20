Based on Tuesday’s close at .7682 and yesterday’s price action, the direction of the AUD/USD today is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the previous bottom at .7712. The AUD/USD fell on Tuesday to its lowest level since December 21 on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trading on Bearish Side of Major Retracement Zone - March 20, 2018
- AUD/USD falls to 3-month low - March 20, 2018
- AUD/USD looking for a foothold after losing 0.77 - March 20, 2018