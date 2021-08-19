The Australian Dollar is trading lower early Thursday despite better-than-expected labor market data. Meanwhile risk adverse investors continue to move money into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar on rising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trading on Weak Side of .7222 Makes Aussie Vulnerable to Steep Plunge - August 18, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Traders Bracing for Gloomy Labor Market Data - August 18, 2021
- AUD/USD rebounds above 0.7200 on surprise positive Aussie employment data - August 18, 2021