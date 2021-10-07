GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .7283, up 0.0009 or +0.13%. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trend Changes to Up on Move Through .7304 - October 7, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD attracting support from unusual sources - October 6, 2021
- Risk-off undercurrent prevents AUD/USD extending beyond 0.73 - October 6, 2021