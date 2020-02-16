AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Upside Bias Over .6718, Downside Bias Under .6706

On Friday, the AUD/USD settled at .6714, down 0.0005 or -0.08%. The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The trend will change to up on a trade through the last main top at .6774. A …
