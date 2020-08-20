The direction of the AUD/USD the rest of the session is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at .7145.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Retains steady positive tone despite pullback - August 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .7145, Strengthens Over .7170 - August 20, 2020
- AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.72 despite US-China optimism - August 20, 2020