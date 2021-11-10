China’s October factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since 1995, beating forecasts and further squeezing profit margins for producers grappling with soaring coal prices and other commodity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .7360, Strengthens Over .7379; US CPI on Tap - November 10, 2021
- AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher - November 9, 2021
- AUD/USD: Bears keep reins below 0.7400 despite firmer China inflation - November 9, 2021