AUD/USD attempts to fill the week-start gap down from 0.7240 to 0.7222. Challenges to the US stimulus prevail despite Trump’s readiness for a “bigger” package. PBOC unveiled extra measures, COVID-19 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Fresh risks, US holiday probe bulls below 0.7245/50 key resistance - October 11, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish case supported by firmer gold - October 11, 2020
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Aussie Continues to Test 200 Week EMA - October 10, 2020