EUR/USD is on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is consolidating weekly gains ahead of the key PCE inflation data. Dovish ECB rate hike will likely keep Euro bears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Further decline appears likely below 0.6680 – UOB - July 28, 2023
- AUD/USD remains on a defensive around 0.6660 area - July 28, 2023
- AUD/USD drops to over two-week low, below 0.6700; confirms a breakdown through 200-day SMA - July 27, 2023