According to economists at MUFG Bank, the collapse in US yields and the better prospects for global growth as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out is likely to mean further AUD gains this year after a 10% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: Further gains ahead as COVID-19 impact fades in 2021 – MUFG - January 8, 2021
- Will AUD/USD hit 0.8000 in the foreseeable future? - January 8, 2021
- AUD/USD trades with modest gains below 0.7800, eyes on US NFP report - January 8, 2021