AUD/USD remains under pressure near the lowest since March 2009. Coronavirus-backed risk aversion, broad US dollar strength play a major role. China inflation data to provide immediate direction, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD gaps down to refresh multi-year low near 0.6660, eyes on China CPI - February 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: More Bullish Above 0.6750 - February 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: At its lowest in over a decade - February 9, 2020