US aid package up for voting in the Congress, PBOC rate decision will also be eyed. AUD/USD begins the week’s trading with a downside gap to 0.7587, currently around 0.7585, amid risk-negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD gaps down to sub-0.7600 area as Brexit, virus headlines battle US stimulus news - December 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Room to run past 0.7700 - December 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Takes Off - December 20, 2020