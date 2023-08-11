A few positives for the Australian Dollar this morning as China lifts Barley tariffs helping AUDUSD to tick slightly higher in the Asian session. The beginning of a sustained move higher?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD, GBP/AUD Analyzed as AUD Eyes a Recovery Post RBA Statement - August 10, 2023
- AUD/USD: Strong yields keep bears hopeful of testing 0.6480 support, US data eyed - August 10, 2023
- The Band’s Robbie Robertson Dead At 80 - August 10, 2023