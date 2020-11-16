AUD/USD Gets A Vaccine Booster Dose, Eyes RBA’s Lowe

AUD/USD hits resistance around 0.7300. Dollar index falls as risk-tone picks up. Australian trade tensions with China weigh on the pair. AUD/USD trades in a consolidation mode below 0.7300 after …
