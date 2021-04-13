AUD/USD: Global growth recovery yo support the aussie this year – HSBC

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy announcement, maintaining its current policy settings, was widely expected. Economists at HSBC think the RBA’s statement contained both hawkish and dovish …
