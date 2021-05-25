Despite a dovish Reserve Bank of Australia, economists at HSBC still see potential upside in the aussie this year due to strong domestic fundamentals and a relatively supportive global backdrop.
AUD/USD: Green light for aussie’s outperformance this year – HSBC
