AUD/USD picks up bids to pare the previous day’s losses around 0.6520, after snapping two-day uptrend, as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe sounds hawkish on early Wednesday in Asia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD grinds above 0.6500 on hawkish RBA’s Lowe ahead of China PMI, Aussie inflation - May 30, 2023
- AUD/USD retreats amidst market uncertainty, US debt ceiling disputes ahead of Aussie CPI - May 30, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Sustained break below 0.6500 should pave the way for further losses - May 30, 2023