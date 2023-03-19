AUD/USD cheers risk-on mood, cautiously optimistic comments from RBA’s Kent. RBA’s Kent conveys soundness of Aussie banks, defends rate hike moves. Hopes that UBS buyout of Credit Suisse could tame …
