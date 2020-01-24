EUR/USD is on the defensive, having dived out of key ascending trendline. ECB President Lagarde on Thursday said risks to the outlook remain on the downside. German and Eurozone PMIs will likely guide …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD hangs near 1-month lows, below mid-0.6800s - January 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Channel Breaks to Upside - January 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish channel in tact, (RBA on hold sentiment) - January 23, 2020